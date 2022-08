article

Taylor police have three vehicles up for auction online.

The department is auctioning a 2009 and 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, and a 2014 Dodge Charger.

The auctions are slated to end at 1 p.m. Thursday. If you are the winning bidder, you have 10 days from when payment is posted to pick up your vehicle. They can be picked up from 23555 Goddard Rd.

See the vehicles and details here.