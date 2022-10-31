Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m.

According to online posts from Michigan State Police, the Taylor Police Department was contacted by the dispatch center to investigate a crash involving one of their patrol cars. Both a crash reconstructionist and a Special Investigation Section detective were assigned to the crash.

According to their preliminary survey of the scene, a Taylor police officer had gotten a call for requested service Monday morning and, while searching for an address on the patrol vehicle's left side, struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

While the on-scene investigation is completed, a further review will be completed pending a look at more video footage. A medical examiner's report is also pending before prosecutors review the case.