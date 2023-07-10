Taylor police say no reports made about Southland Mall parking lot incident posted on Facebook

A post on Facebook claims men are following women in the parking lot at Southland Mall, but Taylor police say no reports have been made.

The post, which has been reposted by numerous people, claims a man approached a woman and told her, "You're gonna come with me and make some money." The post says the man was then talking to another man after the woman ran into a store asking for security to be called.

At the end of the post, it claims that "Taylor police said it's happening a lot at Southland Mall."

Police said they have been made aware of social media posts about suspicious incidents in parking lots, but no victims have made official reports.

The police department did provide safety tips, such as parking in well-lit areas and avoiding parking near objects that could obstruct visibility, and urged people to be aware of their surroundings when out.

Similar false posts have also been debunked by other agencies, such as claims about an attempted abduction on the Southfield Freeway and an attempted human trafficking incident near Detroit Metro Airport.