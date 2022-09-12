Taylor police search for man missing for a week

article

Taylor police are looking for a missing man last seen Sept. 5.

Police believe Kyle Laski, 27, may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

His mother said he was last seen in the area of Mayfair and Champaign, and left on his bicycle around 7:45 p.m.

Laski has dark blond-brown hair, blue eyes, weighs 174 pounds, and stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the words "Kyle’s Tiles," a blue and white windbreaker in this photo, khaki work shorts, a blue baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor police at 734-287-6611.