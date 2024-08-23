A man wearing glasses, underwear, and nothing else was riding his bike in a park in Taylor when he approached a child and asked him a disturbing question.

"That male approached the child and asked him to show him his private parts in exchange to see his private parts," said Det. Zachary Digiacomo.

Police are now searching for an individual described as a "heavy-set white male" after the 12-year-old victim ran home and told his mom about what happened.

The disturbing incident happened in Boardman Park off Haskell Road in western Wayne County, taking place on Aug. 12 around 5:30 p.m.

FOX 2 spoke to a man who frequently walks through the park, who found the occurrence equally disturbing.

"Crazy people around every day," he said.

In addition to his stature, police say the suspect was on a gray bicycle when it happened. He's between 50-65 years old with light-colored hair.

"Luckily he wasn’t hurt, he wasn’t touched. Nobody was hurt so we’re thankful for that, but still a serious incident," said Digiacomo. "It’d be traumatizing for anybody, but especially at that age of 12 years old, no kid deserves that."

If you have any information on the suspect, you're asked to contact police.