Taylor teacher's classroom banners considered too political by some parents

A downriver teacher is in hot water after hanging classroom banners that are too political, according to some parents.

Big picture view:

With phrases like "Black Lives Matter" and "Love Is Love" the teacher says it’s all about being inclusive, but many say personal politics have no place in school. The teacher, Shelby Desimpelaere, says she was stunned to see a picture of these banners taken by someone in her class go viral on social media.

It all happened just a few days ago at the start of the school year. Desimpelaere says it’s even led to threats of physical violence against her.

She teaches 9th and 10th grade English and hung one banner that says Black Lives Matter along with another honoring Taylor Swift for being outspoken with her liberal views.

Another banner says:

"Science Is Real"

"Love Is Love"

"Women’s Rights are Human rights"

"No human is illegal"

What they're saying:

The teacher says the banners have been there for four years and that she’s never had an issue…until now.

"A lot of people are saying I should have my teaching license revoked, that I should be forced to quit my job or be fired, some people are even saying that they should come up and punch me in my mouth at the school," said one person. "I’ve had those flags hanging in my room for four years, and I’ve never had anyone other than saying that don’t like Taylor Swifts music, it’s never been an issue. But then this week a picture of my room had gone viral."

She says she never asked her students who to support or vote for and that she really means no harm.

"At the end of the day all I want is my students to feel welcome, supported, loved, included in my classroom," she said. "If parents ever had told me…hey I’m not super comfortable about this, I would have been more than happy to take them down while their student was in my room or have a conversation with me and my principal but they decided to use social media."

She says the Taylor school administration has been somewhat understanding — asking if she’s okay after getting attacked online by many people. However, she said the District did say banners with any political messaging have to be taken down.

FOX 2 called the District for comment but haven’t heard back just yet.