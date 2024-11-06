Taylor woman charged with murder for July crash that killed Dearborn mother

A Taylor woman is facing charges stemming from a deadly high speed crash over the summer.

Felecia Sunshine Lazo was charged with second-degree murder this week in connection with the July 19 crash.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Lazo, 25, was driving "at an extremely high rate of speed" on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn when she ran a red light at Nowlin. Lazo struck a vehicle driven by Dr. Ghada Mustapha, causing Lazo's vehicle to flip.

Mustapha, a mother of three, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lazo was injured and taken to a hospital.

"It is always beyond tragic when the life of a promising young person is cut short over the horrific actions of another. By every account, Ghada Mustapha was a young, brilliant, and passionate doctor who was just beginning her medical career. She had hopes, dreams, and goals for herself and her family. The alleged actions of this defendant took away her life - along with those hopes, dreams, and goals," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.