Taylor woman sexually abuses baby, brags about crime to undercover officer

A Taylor woman is headed to prison for sexually abusing a baby.

Rheanna Rose Salyer, 26, was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for the abuse and distribution of child porn.

Last month, Salyer met an undercover officer online. When that officer pretended to be sexually interested in children, Salyer sent photos of her abusing a baby and bragged about it, authorities said. She also said that she wanted to engage in sex acts with the officer and the infant.

According to authorities, Salyer admitted to taking photos of the sexual assaults and sending them to another person online in February 2022.

Investigators confirmed Salyer's identity and searched her home. During that search, they discovered more photos "of horrific child sexual abuse," including an image that was created only hours before the search.

Read Next: Mother pleads no contest after 1-year-old eats heroin from her purse

Salyer’s phone contained numerous conversations with other people online discussing her sexual interest in children, and her phone had other sexually explicit images of minors. Salyer also possessed other images of child pornography that she downloaded from the internet or received from others during chats, authorities said.

"Rheanna Salyer admitted to sexually exploiting an infant. I can think of nothing more appalling, and today’s sentencing sends an unequivocal message that predatory acts by criminals like her will not be tolerated," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "I commend the work of the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force in this investigation. Their quick and decisive action ensured Salyer will be unable to victimize children for years to come."