Techno Festival, Movement, goes virtual 

Hart Plaza may feel a lot different this Memorial Day Weekend, because normally it would be packed.

"We didn't really know if we were going to be the only ones down here, but honestly, we didn't really care," said Techno music lover, Ross Tabb.

Tens of thousands of people come to Hart Plaza Memorial Day Weekend for the biggest techno music Festival on the planet, simply known as Movement.

But the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide shutdown forced organizers to cancel the event this year. This is why this year's event was streamed virtually on several platforms.

"I don't want to use the word sad, because it's not sad," Tabb said. "It's safe. It's not the same by any means, but if you think about it, nothing really stops Detroit."

"Movement has been a huge part of my life since 2009," said Movement Fan Lauren Turner. "I felt like I needed to just physically be here and pay my respects."

"Every year that I'm actually here, I make sure I'm down here, even if I don't get a ticket, I'm down here hanging out on the River Front, saying 'hi' to everyone and listening to all the awesome music," said Movement Fan Robbie Weeks.

The music at the festival keeps the spirits up, even during these very strange times.

"It keeps us all connected," Turner said,

"You feel love coming out of your speakers' every time you listen to it," Weeks said.