TechTown Detroit's Retail Bootcamp helps business owners with brick and mortar stores

TechTown Detroit’s Retail Bootcamp is helping entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level, and open up brick and mortar stores in Detroit..

It is an intensive 12-week course meant to steer business owners clear of the common mistakes and pitfalls.

Applications are now being accepted for the Retail Boot Camp held in spring, and the application process is expanding its reach beyond Detroit including Highland Park and Hamtramck.

As businesses look to survive the impact of COVID-19, Retail Boot Camp added a new course to its curriculum of crisis response in an effort to prepare for the unexpected amid the pandemic.

If you make it into the program, you pay a $499 fee and you also have an opportunity to win grant money. Five businesses will win $5,000 grants from a pitch competition during its showcase.

For more information, watch the video above, and go to the online link HERE.

