Teen accused of sexually assaulting 2 Chelsea High School classmates

A 16-year-old Chelsea High School student is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted two classmates.

Police said that on Nov. 4 a girl reported to a counselor that she had been sexually assaulted a week before. The school notified police, who contacted the victim's parents.

Information police received from the parents led to the arrest of the suspect. During the investigation, police also learned there was a second victim. She is cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect is at the Washtenaw County Youth Center.

Police said they are working with the school district, Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office, and other agencies to determine if there are more victims.

Read Next: What is the punishment for making a school threat?

The incredible bravery that these two young women have shown by coming forward and reporting the events should be commended, and I hope will be an inspiration to others," Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak said in a press release.

Victims are asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122.