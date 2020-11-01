Teen arrested for connection to Roseville felonious assault

Roseville Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old man is now in custody for his connection to a felonious assault.

Police say early Saturday morning around 1:00, they arrived to the 32500 Block of Gratiot. Upon arrival, they noticed a large crowd gathering in front of a business and it looked like some sort of altercation was happening.

That's when officers saw the 19-year-old pointing a handgun at another individual. As officers approached the teen, he fled on foot, but was arrested shortly after.

While there were other altercations happening in the same parking lot, police have confirmed that no other arrests were made, and no injuries were reported.

