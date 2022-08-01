Expand / Collapse search

Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side

A teen was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. No suspects are in custody, but witnesses told police they saw someone shooting from a black SUV.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen boy was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side.

Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone shooting from a black SUV.

No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.