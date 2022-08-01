Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side

A teen boy was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side.

Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone shooting from a black SUV.

No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.