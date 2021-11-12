Teen charged in crash that killed 13-year-old, split Challenger in half

article

A Detroit 16-year-old boy is facing second-degree murder charges for a crash that killed another 13-year-old.

The unnamed boy was charged with the Oct. 21 crash that happened on the city's west side. Police said at the time that the 16-year-old was driving a reported stolen Dodge Charger at a significantly high speed before spinning out.

The car crashed into a tree and split in half, killing the 13-year-old in the back seat and hurting the 16-year-old driver.

In a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police had been trying to pull over the car multiple times before it sped down Lindsay Street at a high speed.

According to police, the Challenger was going more than 100 MPH when it clipped an SUV and spun in circles before crashing into a tree. The backseat passenger was ejected and killed.

The boy was not named but is expected to be arraigned next week.

