Teen criminal suspects wounded in shooting, show up at Detroit police station

Teen suspects wanted in connection to violent crimes were dropped off at a Detroit police station after being shot on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Four teens were taken to the 8th Precinct on McNichols, with two of them wounded from a shooting. Police say a good Samaritan drove them there.

Commander Dietrich Lever said the two victims were treated and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

Lever said all four teens are wanted suspects in a criminal investigation.

He later said he was not sure if all four were dropped off, or just the two victims, adding he believed at least three of them were boys.

"I want to tell you that these weren't innocent teens, though," Lever said. "These were teens, that were already targets of a violent criminal investigation ongoing at this time."

Lever said the ages of the suspects are not being released yet, and that the location where the shooting happened is still being investigated.

The details of the ongoing investigation related to the original interest DPD had in the teens, was also not released.

