Teen in Detroit crashes stolen F-150 into another vehicle and slams into home

The Brief One person is in the hospital after a car crash in Detroit driven by a teen. The crash was caught on a doorbell camera, where the collision could be heard. The collision between the F-150 and another vehicle was so violent it spun the innocent driver’s car around and sent her engine flying, coming to rest in a yard.



An early morning crash sent a driver to the hospital when police say they were chasing a suspected stolen F-150 when the truck driver sped away and crashed into another vehicle then into a house.

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The collision between the F-150 and another vehicle was so violent it spun the innocent driver’s car around and sent her engine flying, coming to rest in a yard.

The crash was caught on a doorbell camera, where the collision could be heard, followed by Mikai Jackson’s reaction when he realized it was his girlfriend behind the wheel of the car that was struck.

"As she was pulling off, I was walking to the porch. I got to the door and I saw it before it even happened. The car was flying. She had the right of way, and the car came through and hit her," said Jackson.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The stolen truck continued through the intersection and collided with Warren Scott’s house at the corner of Evergreen and Outer Drive. He was asleep in a chair just feet from where the truck made impact.

"I heard a big crash, a big boom. It startled me, scared me. I was like, ‘Oh my God, something hit my house,’" said Scott.

The impact was so great it shifted the home, leaving cracks throughout the structure from the living room to the staircase and the bathroom. The collision also prevented the side door from being opened.

Luckily, first responders were on the scene quickly.

"I looked out the window and the car was on fire, so I said I’ve got to get out of here," said Scott. "Firemen came in and used a tool to pry the door open so I could get out."

Dig deeper:

State police say they attempted to pull over the stolen truck just a few blocks away, but the driver, a 15-year-old boy, sped off. Police say, due to protocol, they did not give chase, but they did witness the crash.

As for the 15-year-old, police say he was taken to the hospital and released to his mother.

The case is being reviewed by the prosecutor for charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to stop for police.

As for the woman who was struck at the intersection, as of this evening she was still being checked at the hospital, but her boyfriend says she is expected to survive.