Alex Palou wins 2026 Detroit Grand Prix, claims fourth victory of season

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NTT INDYCAR SERIES points leader and four-time series champion Alex Palou took the checkered flag Sunday on the nine-turn, 1.645-mile street course in Detroit.

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The Detroit Grand Prix victory marks Palou's fourth win in eight starts this season. His previous Detroit victory came in 2023, when the race returned downtown after spending three decades on Belle Isle.

Palou started from the pole after earning his third consecutive pole position and the 16th of his INDYCAR career on Saturday. He posted a best lap of 1 minute, 1.9017 seconds in the No. 10 HRC Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. He also led the most laps on Sunday.

Alex Palou's team celebrating his second Detroit Grand Prix. (FOX 2)

Defending Detroit Grand Prix winner Kyle Kirkwood, driving the No. 27 Sam's Club Honda for Andretti Global, finished second. Graham Rahal, in the No. 15 One Cure Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, placed third.

Fresh off his Indianapolis 500 victory, Felix Rosenqvist delivered another strong performance, finishing sixth in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian Honda.

(FOX 2)

What's next:

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to action June 7 for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.