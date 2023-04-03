Teen kills Detroit man in early Monday shooting on city's west side

article

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday morning involving a teen suspect.

The department confirmed the shooting was fatal, though didn't go into too many details regarding the events that unfolded ahead of the incident.

According to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, the shooter was 14 years old.

A dispute between the teen and a 46-year-old man happened early Monday morning around 2:50 a.m.

It happened on Cheyenne Street, near Chicago and Schafer on the city's west side.

Family of the deceased were also on the scene. They were seen speaking to police.

No other details were released.