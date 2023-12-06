Teen rolls stolen Challenger on I-696 while fleeing police

article

A driver in a stolen Dodge Challenger rolled the car on I-696 after fleeing police Tuesday night, police said.

The 16-year-old suspect from Detroit was driving the Challenger north on the Lodge Freeway around 9:30 p.m. Police ran the dealer plate on the vehicle and determined the car was stolen, so they tried to stop the driver. However, the driver continued onto westbound I-696.

Police said the driver attempted to split traffic near Orchard Lake Road and went onto the shoulder to pass a Lincoln SUV. He hit the Lincoln and lost control, causing the Challenger to flip several times.

When police went to the crashed car, the seatbelt was still secured but the driver, who did not have a license, was ejected. He suffered critical injuries and was found unconscious but breathing in the ditch about 20 feet away.

A 17-year-old Detroit girl in the passenger seat suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a handgun that was also reported stolen was found near the vehicle after the crash.