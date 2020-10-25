Teen shot while sitting in the car on Detroit's east side

A 19-year-old is in stable condition after getting shot while sitting in the car on Detroits east side early Sunday morning.

Around 1:03 a.m. in the 9300 block of McKinney the victim was sitting in a black Chrysler 300 when an unknown suspect fired shots hitting him in his body.

The victim drove himself to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.