Teen sought in connection with Detroit shooting

The Brief A teen is wanted in connection to a shooting over the weekend in Detroit. That teen's 20-year-old brother shot and killed himself as police searched a home Wednesday during the shooting investigation.



Detroit police are searching for a teen who they say is a person of interest in a shooting over the weekend.

Officers are looking to speak with 16-year-old Demarco Ballard, who was not located when police searched a home on the east side in connection with the shooting on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Police were at a home on Moross and Lansdowne around 2 p.m. Wednesday as they investigated a shooting that happened Saturday on Waltham Street. Police shared few details about that shooting, but said that during the execution of the search warrant Wednesday, officers forced their way into a bedroom and encountered 20-year-old Anthony Boone, who was armed.

Boone was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police, but Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, not one fired by police. It was initially believed that Boone was killed by police, but Bettison said bodycam video showed what really occurred.

"It has become clear that the subject fatally shot himself," Bettison said.

Dig deeper:

Ballard is Boone's younger brother.

Police say Ballard is a person of interest in the weekend shooting, though his exact involvement is unclear. During that shooting, a shot was fired into a house during a dispute. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.