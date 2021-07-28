Teen stabbed by 15-year-old while discussing money during Royal Oak drug deal

A 17-year-old from Warren told police he was stabbed after meeting up with two 15-year-old boys for a drug deal Tuesday in Royal Oak.

According to police, the victim said he and a friend met with the 15-year-olds outside of the senior center at 3500 Marais just before 2 p.m. The group started discussing money, and the teens tried to rob the victim, police said.

The teens pulled out knives and one of them stabbed the victim in his side, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects are both Royal Oak residents.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-246-3456