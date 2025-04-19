Teen stabbed during fight near Detroit park

article

What they're saying:

A group of teens fighting at a park turned into a stabbing, according to Detroit police.

Police say the teens were at Whitcomb and Pickford, north of Peterson Playfield. Police responded to the location around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 19.

The teens started fighting and one of them was stabbed, police say. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The victim's age is not yet known. Detroit police are unsure what she was stabbed with.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody.