Teen stabbed during fight near Detroit park
What they're saying:
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of teens fighting at a park turned into a stabbing, according to Detroit police.
Police say the teens were at Whitcomb and Pickford, north of Peterson Playfield. Police responded to the location around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 19.
The teens started fighting and one of them was stabbed, police say. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The victim's age is not yet known. Detroit police are unsure what she was stabbed with.
Police did not say if anyone is in custody.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Detroit Police Department.