Expand / Collapse search

Teen stabbed during fight near Detroit park

By FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Wynn
Published  April 19, 2025 8:08pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

What they're saying:

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of teens fighting at a park turned into a stabbing, according to Detroit police.

Police say the teens were at Whitcomb and Pickford, north of Peterson Playfield. Police responded to the location around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 19.

The teens started fighting and one of them was stabbed, police say. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS and is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The victim's age is not yet known. Detroit police are unsure what she was stabbed with.

Police did not say if anyone is in custody.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Detroit Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroitWayne County