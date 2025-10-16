Teen wounded in Detroit shooting

article

A teen boy was wounded late Wednesday in a Detroit shooting.

Police said the victim was inside a home in the 1500 block of Campbell in Southwest Detroit when an unknown suspect opened fire outside just after 11:05 p.m., striking him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was last listed as stable.

It is unclear how many shots were fired at and into the house, but around seven shell casings were seen outside the home.

This shooting is the latest in a string of violence involving young victims that has plagued the city since the summer and continues into the fall.

Over the weekend, an argument led to a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy in critical condition. Over the summer, multiple shootings wounded and killed children, including a shooting at a playground, and several shootings where bullets were fired into homes.

The Source: This information is from Detroit police.