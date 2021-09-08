Teens arrested after shootout in parking lot of Royal Oak Township school
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two teens were arrested Wednesday after a shootout outside of a Royal Oak Township school.
Police were called to the Tri-County Education Center because two groups of teens were shooting at each other in the parking lot. Two of the teens were arrested at the scene for questioning, while police located other suspects and are working on taking them into custody.
No injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the public.
Police said they have been collecting evidence and securing warrants.
