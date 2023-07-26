Teens caught after shootout • Casino robberies lead to suspect • Joan Jett, more headlining Arts, Beats & Eats

A surveillance camera in Detroit captured a wild shootout in the middle of the day.

Police believe there was an exchange of words between three teens walking and people in a car on Manor near Puritan on Saturday before someone in the vehicle started shooting.

The teens returned fire, with nearly 40 bullets fired in total.

"Two of the individuals are captured on video shooting weapons, and the third is seen as more of a lookout," said Detroit Police Capt. Philip Rodriguez.

Those three teens were caught at a nearby home, but police are still searching for the people who were in the car.

"That display to myself watching that video is carelessness for the community itself," Rodriguez said.

Genesee County man arrested after Detroit casino robberies

A suspect arrested after a man was robbed in the parking garage of Motor City Casino matches the description of a similar crime in Greektown.

The victim at Motor City was about to head home early Monday when someone stole thousands of dollars from him in the parking garage. About 24 hours earlier Detroit police took a similar report of a robbery in the parking garage area in Greektown.

Surveillance cameras are everywhere by the casinos, and they helped police catch the Mt. Morris man, in conjunction with officers in that city.

"They have made an arrest on an unrelated manner, so we are working in conjunction with them as we work up our search warrants and things of that nature," said Detroit Police Cmdr Melissa Gardner.

Arts, Beats & Eats music lineup released

Headliners of the annual Labor Day weekend festival in Royal Oak include Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Halestorm, Russell Dickerson, and Bell Biv DeVoe, along with other national acts American Authors, Collective Soul, and Randy Houser.

Arts, Beats & Eats, which is Sept. 1-4, includes dozens of artists, food vendors, and musicians. Multiple stages featuring multiple genres will be set up around Downtown Royal Oak, along with a stage with activities and entertainment for kids.

Damaging winds, hail threaten Metro Detroit

We are under the enhanced category (a 3 on a 5-point scale), the same as last week. This means that thunderstorms may be persistent and widespread, with some intense storms possible.

Though the systems are different, the threats are quite similar: damaging winds (65+ mph) being the most likely hazard, followed by hail that could be an inch large, flooding rain, and a lower threat for tornadoes round out the story.

2 children rescued from townhouse fire

Two young children are in critical condition after they were rescued from a townhouse fire Tuesday morning in Pontiac.

Firefighters from the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to Cornerstone Townhomes on Perry around 12:35 a.m. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from an apartment and learned that two young children were trapped inside.

"She threw the baby out of the window, he caught the baby and set her on the ground," said neighbor Gladys Turner. "He kept telling her to jump. She said, 'No I can’t. I can’t, I'm scared.' He told her jump, and he finally got her to jump."

The children were found in a second-floor bedroom. They were taken to a hospital and are now both at Children's Hospital.

Daily Forecast

Thunderstorms move in on Wednesday afternoon, and we're keeping a close eye on the severe threat.

What else we're watching

Bryan Kohberger might claim 'alibi' in Idaho murders case

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger "might rely on an alibi" during his upcoming trial, according to a recent court filing and criminal defense attorney John Henry Browne, who represented serial killer Ted Bundy.

FOX News reports that Kohberger, 29, who is "standing silent" in the case accusing him of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, reiterated his right to silence in a Monday filing responding to the state's demand to present an alibi.

The suspect's defense team said it "continues investigating and preparing his case." His lawyers also said they have "[e]vidence corroborating" the suspect being at a location other than the crime scene at 1122 King Road in Moscow — an off-campus house where three of the four victims lived — when the murders occurred on Nov. 13, 2022.

Read more here.