Teens caught with guns after fleeing Eastpointe police in stolen car

A report about suspects looking into a parked car led to the recovery of guns and six teens in custody Wednesday in Eastpointe.

Police said they responded to the 15000 block of Charles R around 1:30 a.m. after receiving the suspicious behavior report. According to police, three people who were looking in a vehicle ran to a silver Hyundai and sped away before officers arrived.

When officers got to the scene, they canvassed the area and spotted a silver Hyundai with a broken rear window and no plate traveling on North Park near Grove. The officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver kept going and crashed near 10 Mile and Saxony.

Six teens between the ages of 14 and 17 fled from the car, but police were able to catch them. Police said they recovered two handguns, marijuana, multiple ski masks, and gloves.

During the investigation, police also learned that the Hyundai was stolen.

The case will be forwarded to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges. Police said the Eastpointe City Attorney will also be consulted about whether the parents of the teens can be held accountable for their children’s behavior.