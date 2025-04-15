Teens in custody after carjacking DoorDash driver, leading Southfield police on high-speed chase

article

The Brief A man and a teen are facing charges after an armed carjacking at a Southfield apartment complex over the weekend. The victim was making a DoorDash delivery when his Dodge Charger was stolen. The suspects led police on a chase until a PIT maneuver stopped them.



After allegedly carjacking a DoorDash driver at gunpoint in Southfield over the weekend, two suspects led police on a high-speed chase that ended in Detroit.

Now, a 17-year-old from Detroit and 18-year-old Derek Butler, also from Detroit, are facing charges stemming from the crime.

The backstory:

The victim was making a delivery at The Lakes Apartments on 12 Mile around 4:40 a.m. Saturday when two masked suspects stole his Dodge Charger.

According to the victim, Joshua, while on the way to the home to make the delivery, he saw a black vehicle make a U-turn and get behind him. He said that once he parked, he stood outside his vehicle for a few minutes trying to figure out which door he was bringing the delivery to before being approached by the suspects.

Joshua, who Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren commended for his actions, quickly called 911 and provided the dispatcher with a description that led officers to the suspects and his car.

(Photo: Southfield Police)

Police said officers spotted the Charger speeding south on the Lodge Freeway near Lahser. It was being followed by a Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen out of Detroit on April 10.

Officers began pursuing the vehicles, but eventually lost the Jeep in the area of the Southfield Highway and Eight Mile. They continued to chase the Charger south on the Lodge.

Barren said Butler shut the Charger's lights off near Livernois as he swerved around traffic. Still, officers kept eyes on the car as Butler drove onto the Davison Freeway. Eventually, officers executed a PIT maneuver near Woodward Avenue. This caused Butler to lose control and crash into the embankment.

Butler and his 17-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash. They were both arrested.

Dig deeper:

Barren said both Butler and the juvenile do not have criminal records.

Inside the Charger, police said they found the victim's wallet and a Glock 9mm ghost gun.

The teen was charged with carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon. They were remanded to Children's Village.

(Photo: Southfield Police)

Butler was charged with carjacking, felony firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. He is currently in the Oakland County Jail on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

What they're saying:

Joshua joined Barren for a press conference about the crime. During that press conference, Barren called Joshua courageous and praised him for his actions, even noting that after being carjacked, he still completed the delivery he was making.

"It's courage at its finest," Barren said. "He also saved other people from going through this type of hurt and pain by his quick actions."

Joshua briefly spoke, saying that he is an expectant father, and was thinking about his pregnant girlfriend and unborn child during the encounter.

"The only thing I was thinking about was me not being there for my kid," he said.

What's next:

Barren said his department will be reaching out to other nearby police agencies to see if the suspects in the carjacking match similar crimes in other cities.

Officers are also still searching for the stolen Jeep.