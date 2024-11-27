Thanksgiving travel: Michiganders head to Detroit Metro Airport on one of the busiest travel days

The busy holiday travel season has arrived for Michiganders and Wednesday was the beginning for those heading across the state or country before Thanksgiving.

At Metro Airport, many were preparing to fly and see family and friends for Thanksgiving. More than 5.5 million people are expected to fly this holiday. No one wants to get caught in a delay or cancelation, but so far, FOX 2 crews say there have not been too many complaints.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, you never know who you’ll run into, from wise-cracking jazz duo Charles and Gwen Scales, to gospel singer Tim Bowman Jr. with his wife and kids.

AAA estimates nearly 80 million people will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving.

The bulk of those travelers are expected to drive, with the auto group anticipating more than 71 million people will hit the road. AAA forecasts an additional 5.8 million people will fly, and 2.3 million people will utilize other methods of travel.

At Detroit Metro Airport, more than 900,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport during the Thanksgiving travel period - defined by DTW as Nov. 22 through Dec. 1.

Barbara Thayer-Bacon’s family splurged a bit and chose to fly instead of driving several hours from Tennessee.

"It’s awesome," she said. "We would’ve been here by nighttime. We caught a flight in the middle of the day and here we are in time for lunch."

Where are people going?

Florida dominates the list of domestic travel destinations for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

AAA used booking data from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 to compile a list of top travel spots:

Orlando, Fla.

Miami - Fla.

Fort Lauderdale. Fla.

New York, N.Y.

Anaheim/Los Angeles, Calif.

Tampa, Fla.

Honolulu, Hawaii

San Francisco, Calif.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Atlanta, Ga.

Airport travel tips

DTW provided tips for having a smooth flight during the busy travel season:

Arrive early

During the holidays, the airport welcomes a higher percentage of infrequent travelers who may need extra time. It is important to arrive early to avoid the stress of rushing to your flight. The airport recommends arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Allowing extra time will enable you to park, check baggage, proceed through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening and reach your departure gate.

Use the DTW Destination Pass

DTW has made it easier for guests to access the Evans and McNamara terminals with the DTW Destination Pass program. In late 2023, DTW installed self-service kiosks allowing non-ticketed guests to apply for a pass and, if approved, enjoy same-day access to the terminals to greet family and friends arriving at their gate, spend more time with departing loved ones, and even explore the airport’s popular restaurants and stores. Since installing the kiosks, more than 64,000 Destination Passes have been issued. Information about the DTW Destination Pass program is available at metroairport.com/about-us/dtw-destination-pass.

Don’t wrap gifts before traveling

Packages that are wrapped may need to be opened by TSA, causing disappointment and delays at the screening checkpoints.

Check bags for prohibited items before getting to DTW

Attempting to proceed through TSA screening with prohibited items in your bag will delay the screening process for you and other passengers. To find out what is considered a prohibited item, visit tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips, and remember prohibited items are more than just weapons. All liquids and gels over 3.4 ounces are prohibited in carry-on baggage.

Plan for assistance ahead of time

Travelers who may require additional assistance should advise their airline or TSA ahead of time. More information can be found at metroairport.com/at-dtw/getting-around/accessibility-additional-assistance or by calling TSA Cares: 855-787-2227.

Follow loading and unloading rules

Never leave your vehicle on the arrivals or departures curb unattended. Unattended vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

The curb fronts at both terminals are reserved for active loading and unloading only and can become extremely congested during peak times. Airport Police will be doing their best to move motorists along to prevent traffic backups. Take advantage of the airport’s short-term parking at both terminals – $4 for 30 minutes or less, and $6 for up to an hour.

Pre-arrange a meeting location with the traveler you are picking up. In addition to short-term parking lots, two complimentary cell phone lots are available at the north and south ends of the airport. Please visit the following link for a map: metroairport.com/terminals/maps/campus-map.