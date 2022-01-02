'The Adventure Begins': University of Michigan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2022

article

New Year, new babies at hospitals across the country and it took just 16 minutes for the first baby of 2022 to arrive at the University of Michigan's hospitals.

The University of Michigan announced Simon was born at 12:16 a.m. on January 1, becoming the first baby born at the University of Michigan's Voigtlander Women's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Simon's onesie sums it up nicely: "Let the adventure begin".

While Simon was the first baby in the U of M system, he's not the first baby born in 2022 in Michigan. That honor when to Samirah, who was born at Beaumont Royal Oak at 12:01 a.m.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Beaumont, DMC and St. Joseph Mercy announce health systems' first babies of 2022