The Axe Parlor brings axe, ninja star, and knife throwing to Livonia

article

A new Livonia entertainment venue in Livonia features axe, ninja star, and knife throwing.

The Axe Parlor held a soft opening last week before this week's grand opening Thursday.

Owners Chris, Chevon, and Cooper Rogers, and Alden and Mason Wong opened the venue after being involved with axe throwing for several years. According to the venue, Mason and Cooper were the youngest people to place in the International Axe Throwing Championships.

"The axe-throwing community as a whole is very welcoming, and we are really looking forward to expanding that to the Livonia area," Chris Rogers said.

The venue is affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League and the World Knife Throwing League, and it will feature youth leagues and programs.

"We could not be more excited about opening in Livonia and introducing the World Axe Throwing League to Metro Detroit; a first for Southeast Michigan. The WATL offers a unique opportunity to compete and be broadcast nationally on ESPN," said owner, Alden Wong.

In addition to throwing, there are corn hole boards.

The venue also serves light snacks and plans to add a bar.

More information about leagues will be posted here.