The calm after the storm - quiet and cooler weekend ahead

After an active Thursday where we had numerous tornadoes that touched down across SE Michigan.

In and around Metro Detroit, we saw an EF1 in Livingston County, EF1 in Belleville, EF1 in Newport and an EF0 in Canton.

We're expecting a quiet evening with temperatures falling through the 70s. We'll bottom out in the mid-60s early Saturday morning.

A majority of the weekend is dry with an outside chance for a stray shower on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Comfortable and dry end to the weekend with highs in the mid-70s with sunshine.

Much of next week looks quiet and cool with highs trending in the 70s through the middle part of the week. Rain chance will return Tuesday-Wednesday. We'll get a little taste of fall Wednesday with highs struggling to make it out of the 60s.

Quiet and dry through the end of the work week next week with highs in the lower 70s.

-Stephanie Mead




