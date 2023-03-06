The Detroit St. Patrick's Parade is coming up -- What to know about Corktown tradition

article

The Detroit St. Patrick's Parade, a tradition in Corktown, is almost here.

Here's what to know if you're heading to the parade:

When is the parade?

1 p.m. March 12

What is the parade route?

The parade starts at Sixth Street near Bagley, goes north toward Michigan Avenue, and left on Michigan. It ends at Fourteenth Street.

What is there to do?

Beyond the parade, other activities are planned throughout the day, including:

The Corktown Races starting at 9 a.m.

Parade Day Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church

Painting of the Shamrocks at 11 a.m. at Gaelic League (RSVP here: shamrockpday@gmail.com)

There is also a Family Fun Zone that will have live entertainment, a heated grandstand to view the parade, face painting, and more. It will be open from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for a single one or $60 for six. Buy them here.

Of course, nearby bars and restaurants will be open and will have the green beer flowing all day.