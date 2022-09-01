'The right thing to do': Livonia teens who saved woman, son in house fire talk about rescue

A group of teens are being hailed as heroes after saving a woman and her adult son from a house fire.

The damage and the boarded windows only tell part of the story - incredible surveillance video shows a house on fire, and three high school students who jump into action after spotting it while driving by.

"We were just coming back from the store, we noticed a lot of smoke from down the street. we thought it was a bonfire, then noticed smoke coming out of the ceiling," said Chase Adams.

