These are the Michigan cities with the most ghost sightings, study says

Looking for a real-life scare this Halloween season?

Great Lakes States compiled the 10 Michigan cities where you are most likely to see a ghost. The website used reported ghost encounters from Ghosts of America, which includes sightings posted by users in cities across the state and the country.

According to the findings, Monroe has the most ghost sightings, with 48 reported. You have a 1.80% chance and +5456 odds of seeing a ghost in the city.

Monroe's spooky history includes tales from the River Raisin Battlefield, where many were killed during the War of 1812. The city's Old Paper Mill also is the center of many ghost stories.

See the top 10 cities for ghosts: