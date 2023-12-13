These Michigan Lottery scratch-offs may be perfect stocking stuffers -- all have $1 million prizes

This holiday season, if you're looking for a quick and cheap gift – giving people the chance to be a millionaire is almost always a winner! Lucky for us, the Michigan Lottery still has scratch-off games that have million-dollar prizes, but which games should you play? Better yet - what are the odds of hitting it rich?

If you're asking yourself those questions while standing at the counter, we have the answers. There are still 37 that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket out there. We dug through the Michigan Lottery's website to see which games still have million prizes and which ones don't.

Tickets for all of these mega-prizes cost as low as $10 or as high as $50 with the top payout at $6 million!

We're listing them below, starting with the cheapest ticket - and the big prize is at the bottom.

Good luck!

$1,000,000 FRENZY MULTIPLIER

The top prize for the $1,000,000 Frenzy Multiplier is $1 million and there is still one winning ticket out there. At $10 per ticket, the overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.62

How to Play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win 2 TIMES that prize

Get a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES that prize

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize

$20 Frenzy: Reveal a "Bankroll" symbol, win $20 instantly.

$30 Frenzy: Reveal a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win $30 instantly.

$50 Frenzy: Reveal a "Treasure Chest" symbol, win $50 instantly.

$100 Frenzy: Reveal a "Diamond" symbol, win $100 instantly.

Want to play?

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

DOUBLE DIAMOND

There's still one Double Diamond $1 million prize remaining somewhere in Michigan. Double Diamond costs $10 per play and comes with odds of 1 in 3.83.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Reveal 3 like symbols in the same SPIN, win the prize shown for that SPIN.

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize shown for that SPIN.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown for that SPIN.

Reveal a "50X" symbol, win 50 TIMES the prize shown for that SPIN.

FAST BONUS:

Reveal a "DOUBLE DIAMOND" symbol in any FAST spot, win that prize amount instantly!



LUCKY X50

How lucky are you feeling? There are still two $1 million prizes for the $10 ticket with odds of winning at 1 in 3.64.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

WINALL BONUS:

Get a "WINALL" symbol, win all 20 prizes shown.

If you win in any ROW, scratch the LUCKY MULTIPLIER in that same ROW to reveal a "1X", "5X", "10X", "20X" or "50X". Multiply your TOTAL winning prize in that same ROW by that number.



LUCKY MATCH

This game started with three $1 million winners and one has already been claimed – but there are still two out there! The odds of winning anything are 1 in 3.80.

How to play:

Game 1

Reveal 3 identical symbols in the same ROW, win the corresponding prize.

Reveal 2 identical symbols and a "CLOVER" symbol in the same ROW, win 3 TIMES the corresponding prize.

Game 2:

Reveal three identical "HORSESHOE" symbols in the same row, column or diagonal line, win the prize shown.

Game 3:

Reveal a "$20", "$30", "$50" or "$100" prize symbol in any spot, win that prize instantly.

Game 4:

Match any of "YOUR NUMBERS" to either of the "LUCKY NUMBERS", win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "RAINBOW" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "POT OF GOLD" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.



BLACK & GOLD

A new game on the Michigan Lottery is Black & Gold - which started with three $1 million prizes. So far, one of those prizes has already been claimed as a ticket was sold at a Mount Pleasant store in January 2023. The ticket is $10 each and odds are 1 in 3.44 to win

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Pot of Gold" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Get a "Gold Bar" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Of the more than 2 million total prizes at the start of the game, more than 1.3 million prizes remain including two grand prizes.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

$1,000,000 EXTRAVAGANZA

With odds of winning at 1 in 3.78, there are still two $1 million prizes remaining for $1,000,000 EXTRAVAGANZA.

How to play:

Main Play Area

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "Money Bag" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown.

BONUS:

Reveal a prize amount in any of the BONUS spots, win that prize amount instantly.



DIAMONDS & PEARLS

There are also still two jackpots remaining in Diamonds & Pearls with odds of winning anything at 1 in 3.75

How to play:

GAME 1:

Reveal a "BLACK PEARL" symbol in any spot, win prize shown for that symbol.

GAME 2:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win the prize shown below that number.

Get a "BILL" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Get a "DIAMOND" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "SHELL" symbol, win $50.

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to the WIN ALL NUMBER, WIN ALL 16 prizes shown in that GAME.



THE BIG SPIN

The Big Spin still has most of it's 2.8 million prizes still out there including two $1 million winners. It has odds of 1 in 3.75 to win a prize. One of those was sold at a Taylor store in March of this year.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win that prize automatically.

WIN A LIVE BIG SPIN BY ENTERING YOUR SPIN CODE AT MIBIGSPIN.COM FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A GUARANTEED PRIZE FROM $100,000 TO $2,000,000!



$1,000 LARGE

The name may have $1,000 in it but make no mistake, a $10 purchase could net you the big prize is $1 million! There are still two jackpots remaining and odds of winning are 1 in 3.83.

Main Play Area

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "$1,000 bill" symbol to win $1,000 automatically!

BONUS:

Reveal a "$20", "$30", "$50", or $100" prize symbol in any one of the BONUS spots, win that prize amount



LUCK

A game that is named as simple as what you're wanting – LUCK! The $10 ticket has odds of 1 in 3.80 of winning a prize and two $1 million prizes are still out there.

Main Play Area

GAME 1: Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to the WINNING NUMBER, win prize shown below that number.

GAME 2: Reveal three identical symbols in the same ROW, win prize shown for that ROW.

GAME 3: Reveal two "CLOVER" symbols, win the prize shown. Reveal three "CLOVER" symbols, win DOUBLE the prize shown.

GAME 4: Reveal three "STAR" symbols in the same row, column or diagonal line, win the prize shown. Reveal a "2X" symbol in the 2X BOX, win DOUBLE that prize.

GAME 5: Reveal three identical prize amounts, win that amount. Reveal two identical prize amounts and a "HORSESHOE" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize. Each GAME is Played Separately!



MYSTERY MULTIPLIER

Mystery Multiplier still has two $1 million prizes with a cost of $10 per play. It comes with odds of winning a prize at 1 in 3.75. By the way, the first two prizes for both Lucky X50 and Mystery Multiplier were both sold on June 21, 2022.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the MYSTERY NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "star", win that prize automatically.

Mystery Multiplier:

If you win, scratch each of the 4 Mystery Multiplier areas.

If you reveal a "2X", "3X", "5X" or "10X" symbol, multiply your TOTAL winning prize on this ticket by that number.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

Wanna play?

PREMIERE PLAY

There are still two of the three jackpots remaining with odds of 1 in 3.69 to win a prize on Premiere Play. The first million dollar prize was won on April 19, 2022.

How to play:

$20, $30, $50 & $100 Bonus Play:

Reveal a "Diamond" in any BONUS PLAY, win that amount.

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the PREMIERE NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Reveal a "$100", win $100.

Reveal a "WINALL", win all 16 PRIZES shown.



CASH IS KING/QUEEN

With all of its top three prizes still out there, Cash is still King/Queen! Tickets for Cash is King/Queen cost $10 each and odds of winning are 1 in 3.72.

How to Play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "STACK OF CASH" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to the ROYAL NUMBER, win all 16 prizes shown for that play area.

Bonus:

Reveal a "STAR" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

If you like to play - this is new one could have good chances.

(Photo courtesy: Michigan Lottery)

SIZZLING HOT 7'S

Sizzling Hot 7's will cost you $10 per ticket and started with more than 2.1 million total prizes - including three $1 million prizes. The first one was sold on Feb. 28 of this year - meaning there are still two grand prizes out there. The game has odds of 1 in 3.77 and is available for sale now.

How to play:

Hot $20, Hot $30, Hot $50 & Hot $100:

Reveal a RED "STAR" symbol in any HOT spot, win that amount.

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the HOT NUMBERS, win prize shown for that number.

If the matching YOUR NUMBER is RED, win DOUBLE that prize.

Reveal a RED "Flaming 7" symbol, win $50 instantly.



(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

CASHWORD TIMES 20

Welcome to the $20 games. This game has over 314,000 prizes remaining, and one was the $1 million prize – meaning there are still two more grand prizes out there. For $10 and odds of 1 in 3.28, you can win up to $1 million.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Scratch the PAGE 1 & 2 CALL LETTERS area to reveal 20 letters each.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 1, Puzzle 2, Bonus Word 1, and Bonus Word 2 on PAGE 1 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Match the corresponding letters found in Puzzle 3, Puzzle 4, Bonus Word 3, and Bonus Word 4 on PAGE 2 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Scratch three or more completed words in Puzzles 1, 2, 3 and 4 (not including blue and green words), win corresponding prize shown in the Prize Legend for that puzzle.

BONUS WORDS 1, 2, 3, & 4 : If you match all six letters in a Bonus Word, win the prize shown in that word’s Prize box.

The BONUS WORDS and CROSSWORD puzzles are played separately. The number of words revealed between the CROSSWORD puzzles and the BONUS WORDS may not be added together to determine the prize won.

BONUS MULTIPLIER: Multiply your TOTAL winning prize on this ticket by the number revealed in the Bonus Multiplier spot. If you win and you reveal a "1X" in the Bonus Multiplier area, prize remains the same. Reveal a "2X", win 2 times the prize. Reveal a "5X", win 5 times the prize. Reveal a "10X", win 10 times the prize. Reveal a "20X", win 20 times the prize.



$2,000 LARGE

Similar to the $1,000 LARGE game, the name doesn't reflect the actual prize – which has a top jackpot of $2 million! It's a $20 with odds of 1 in 3.73 and all three $2 million jackpots are still out there.

How to play:

Main Play Area

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "$2,000 bill" symbol to win $2,000 automatically!

BONUS:

Reveal a "$50", "$100", "$150", "$200" or "$500" prize symbol in any one of the BONUS spots, win that prize amount.



$2,000,000 CASH MULTIPLIER

Another $2 million jackpot with all three big winners still out there. In fact, of the 1.76 million winning tickets, there are still 1.71 million available! Tickets are $20 and odds are 1 in 3.49.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

WINALL BONUS:

Get a "WINALL" symbol, win all 25 prizes shown.

If you win in any ROW, scratch the MULTIPLIER in that same ROW to reveal a "1X", "5X", "10X", "20X", "50X" or "100X" symbol. Multiply your TOTAL winning prize in that same ROW by that number.



$2,000,000 FRENZY MULTIPLIER

With a similar name as the one above, there are just two $2 million prizes remaining in $2,000,000 FRENZY MULTIPLIER. The $20 ticket has odds of 1 in 3.48.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win 2 TIMES that prize.

Get a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES that prize.

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize.

$40 Frenzy: Reveal a "Bankroll", win $40 instantly.

$50 Frenzy: Reveal a "Stack of Cash", win $50 instantly.

$100 Frenzy: Reveal a "Treasure Chest", win $100 instantly.

$200 Frenzy: Reveal a "Diamond", win $200 instantly.

$500 Frenzy: Reveal a "Money Bag", win $500 instantly.



$2,000,000 MULTIPLIER SPECTACULAR

Another $20 ticket and a top prize of $2 million. It also comes with odds of 1 in 3.57 of winning anything. And there's still one of the three top prizes still out there after one was claimed on March 21, 2023. The first prize was won on April 26, 2022.

How to play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X", win 2 TIMES that prize.Get a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "20X", win 20 TIMES that prize.

Get a "100X", win 100 TIMES that prize.

2nd Play Area:

Scratch entire play area.

Get a "dollar bill" in any spot, win prize shown below that symbol.

Get a "money bag", win DOUBLE that prize.



DIAMOND WILD TIME

Slightly better odds for winning a prize, Diamond Wild Time also still has two $1 million jackpots remaining. The odds are 1 in 3.45.

How to play:

Game 1:

Get 2 identical symbols in the same Row, win prize shown for that Row.

BONUS:

Reveal a "W" symbol in any BONUS spot, win prize shown for that BONUS spot.

Main Play Area

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "STAR" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Get a "20X" symbol, win 20 TIMES that prize.



FORTUNE

Odds of winning any prize is 1 in 3.36 and there are still two $2 million jackpots remaining!

How to play:

Game 1:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the LUCKY NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "GOLD BAR" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "CLOVER" symbol, win $100 instantly!

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES that prize.

Game 2:

Reveal a "WIN" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

Game 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the FORTUNE NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "HORSESHOE" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "DIAMOND" symbol, win $200 instantly!

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize.

Each game is played separately!



(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

JACKPOT MILLIONS

The lottery states there are still two $2 million tickets remaining – but did not list where the winning ticket was sold. For a $20 play and odds of 1 in 3.60, you can win one of 795,000 remaining prizes.

How to play:

GAME 1:

Match three like amounts, win that amount.

GAMES 2-5:

Get 3 identical symbols in the same GAME, win prize shown for that GAME.

Get 3 "Stack of Cash" symbols in the same GAME, win TRIPLE that prize.

GAME 6:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "CASH" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "2X" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Reveal a "3X" symbol, win TRIPLE that prize.

Reveal a "WINALL" symbol, win ALL 20 prizes shown.



LUCKY X100

Another $20 play for a chance of winning two remaining jackpots worth $2 million. This game started with three and one has already been claimed. The odds of this one are 1 in 3.49 and over 421,000 winning tickets remain.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

WINALL BONUS:

Get a "WINALL", win all 25 prizes shown.

If you win in any ROW, scratch the LUCKY MULTIPLIER in that same ROW to reveal a "1X", "5X", "10X", "20X","50X" or "100X".

Multiply your TOTAL winning prize in that same ROW by that number.

(Photo via Michigan Lottery)



MAGNIFICENT 7S

There is still one of the original three $2 million hiding somewhere in Michigan and it could be yours! The ticket will cost you $20 and has odds of 1 in 3.44.

How to play:

GAME 1:

Reveal a "MONEYBAG" symbol, win prize shown for that symbol.

GAME 2:

For each ROW, reveal 2 identical symbols, win prize for that ROW.

Reveal a "DIAMOND" symbol, instantly win that prize.

GAME 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "MONEYROLL" symbol and instantly win prize shown.

Reveal a "WINALL", WIN ALL 15 prizes shown!

BONUS:

Reveal a "7" symbol in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount!

Want a piece of the prizes?

MAX YOUR MILLIONS

We'll stick with the $20 plays for another $2 million top prize with Max Your Millions. The odds are 1 in 3.63 and 576,000 winning tickets are still out there including two jackpots out of three.

How to play:

GAME 1:

Reveal 2 "Money Bag" symbols, win prize shown.

GAME 2:

If YOUR SYMBOL matches the MONEY SYMBOL in the same ROW, win prize shown for that ROW.

GAME 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Reveal a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Reveal a "WINALL", win ALL 20 prizes shown in this game.

Wanna play?

MONEY

If you could think of a more fitting name for a scratch-off – aside probably from the name scratch-off – money might be the best name. It will cost you $20 to play and odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.69. Two of the three top prizes of $2 million are still available.

How to play:

GAME 1 & 2:

In the same GAME, match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "Bankroll" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "$100 Bill" symbol, win $100 instantly.

Each Game Plays separately.

BONUS NUMBER:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS in Game 1 or 2 to the BONUS NUMBER, win 5 TIMES that prize.

BIG BILL BONUS:

Reveal a "Stack of Cash" symbol in any of the BIG BILL BONUS spots, win that prize instantly.



(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

SUPREME

Another simple enough name for a scratch-off, SUPREME has two top prizes of $2 million out of three. A $20 ticket comes with odds of 1 in 3.67 and there are still 1.2 million tickets out there.

How to play:

Bonus:

Get a "STARBURST $30", win $30 instantly!

Get a "STARBURST $80", win $80 instantly!

Get a "STARBURST $150", win $150 instantly!

Get a "STARBURST $300", win $300 instantly!

Game 1:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the SUPREME NUMBERS, win the PRIZE for that number.

Get a "STAR" symbol, win PRIZE shown.

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES PRIZE shown.

Reveal a "WINALL" symbol, WIN ALL 15 PRIZES shown in GAME 1.

Game 2:

Reveal 2 identical symbols in the same ROW, win PRIZE shown for that ROW.



WILD TIME MILLIONS

If you want to win the $1 million prize, there's only one left out there out of three originally available. It has some of the better odds we've seen so far at 1 in 3.45 to win a prize with a $10 purchase.

How to play:

Play Area 1: Get 2 identical symbols in the same Row, win prize for that Row.

$50 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $50 instantly!

$100 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $100 instantly!

$200 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $200 instantly!

$500 Bonus: Get a "W" symbol, win $500 instantly!

Main Play Area: Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number. Get a "Star" symbol, win that prize automatically. Get a "20X" symbol, win 20 TIMES that prize.



$200,000,000 RICHES!

At $30 per play, this is the next tier of scratch-off - and it comes with odds of 1 in 3.44 and grand prizes of $4 million. Of the original three grand prizes, two still remain. That first winner was sold way back on July 1, 2021, in Saginaw.

How to play:

$50 BONUS, $75 BONUS, $100 BONUS, $300 BONUS & $500 BONUS:

Get two identical symbols, win $50.

Get two identical symbols, win $75.

Get two identical symbols, win $100.

Get two identical symbols, win $300.

Get two identical symbols, win $500.

Main Play Area:

Match any of the YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize below that number.

Reveal a "CASH" symbol, win that prize instantly.

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize shown.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown.

Reveal a "WINALL" symbol, win ALL 25 prizes shown!



$4,000,000 WINNER

What could you win in this $30 scratch-off? Look at the name. That's right – you could win $4 million! It comes with odds of 1 in 3.43 and all three grand prizes are still out there. In fact, of the over 2 million winning tickets, only 35,000 have been winners so far!

How to play:

Play Area 1:

If YOUR PRIZE matches the GOLD PRIZE in the same Game, win that amount.

Play Area 2:

Get 3 identical symbols in the same Row, win prize shown for that Row.

Play Area 3:

Get a "$50" symbol, win $50!

Play Area 4:

Get a "$100" symbol, win $100!

Play Area 5:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.



COLOSSAL CASHWORD

Another variation of the cashword games, COLOSSAL CASHWORD costs $30 with odds of 1 in 3.44 of winning a prize – and ALL THREE of the $2 million prizes are out there! But…be warned you're going to need to do some serious homework on this one:

How to play:

TICKET FRONT PUZZLES 1 - 3 AND BONUS WORDS 1 – 4:

Scratch PUZZLES 1, 2 & 3 CALL LETTERS area to reveal 20 letters.

Match the corresponding letters found in PUZZLES 1 - 3 and BONUS WORDS 1 - 4 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Scratch three or more completed words in PUZZLES 1 - 3, win corresponding prize shown in the PUZZLE 1 - 3 PRIZE LEGEND.

The entire word must be uncovered to win corresponding prize.

Only highest corresponding prize can be won.

In the PUZZLE, every lettered square within an unbroken horizontal or vertical sequence must be matched with a CALL LETTER to be considered a complete "word".

Words within words are not eligible for a prize.

BONUS WORDS 1 - 4:

If you match all six letters in a BONUS WORD, win the prize shown in that word's PRIZE BOX.

MULTIPLIER 1- 3:

If you win in PUZZLE 1, 2 or 3, scratch the corresponding MULTIPLIER box to reveal the multiplier number for that PUZZLE.

Multiply your prize won in that PUZZLE by the multiplier number for that same PUZZLE.

The MULTIPLIER box does not apply to the BONUS WORD prizes.

TICKET BACK PUZZLE 4 AND BONUS WORD 5

Scratch the PUZZLE 4 CALL LETTERS area to reveal 20 letters.

Match the corresponding letters found in PUZZLE 4 and BONUS WORD 5 by removing the scratch-off material covering the matching letter.

Scratch three or more completed words in PUZZLE 4, win corresponding prize shown in the PUZZLE 4 PRIZE LEGEND. The entire word must be uncovered to win corresponding prize.

Only highest corresponding prize can be won.

In the PUZZLE, every lettered square within an unbroken horizontal or vertical sequence must be matched with a CALL LETTER to be considered a complete "word".

Words within words are not eligible for a prize.

BONUS WORD 5:

If you match all six letters in a BONUS WORD, win the prize shown in that word's PRIZE BOX.

MULTIPLIER 4:

If you win in PUZZLE 4, scratch the corresponding MULTIPLIER box to reveal the multiplier number for that PUZZLE. Multiply your prize won in that PUZZLE by the multiplier number for that same PUZZLE. The MULTIPLIER box does not apply to the BONUS WORD prizes.

NOTE:

Each PUZZLE, each MULTIPLIER and each BONUS WORD are played separately. The number of words revealed between the PUZZLES and the BONUS WORDS may not be added together to determine the prize won. Ticket front and back played separately.

FAST $600 SPOT:

Reveal a "MONEY BAG’’ symbol in the FAST $600 SPOT, win $600 instantly.

Good luck….

Good luck….

EXTREME CASH

The top prize for Extreme Cash is $4 million and there are still two winning jackpots that haven't been claimed. Coming in at $30 per play, it's the second most expensive ticket with odds of winning anything at 1 in 4.01.

How to play:

Game 1:

Reveal a "Money Bag" in any BONUS spot, win that prize amount.

Game 2:

Reveal a "Star" in any spot, win prize shown for that symbol.

Game 3:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Reveal a "Coin" symbol, win DOUBLE the prize shown.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown.



MILLIONAIRES CLUB

This game has the best odds of winning any prize that we've set yet at 1 in 3.21. Tickets cost $30 each but the top prize is $4 million and there are still two of the original three winning tickets available. Maybe one of those could be yours?

How to Play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "Stack of Cash" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Get a "100" symbol, win $100.

Get a "200" symbol, win $200.

Get a "Money Bag" symbol, win all 30 PRIZES shown.

Club Bonus:

Get a "Star" symbol in any one of the CLUB BONUS spots, win prize shown for that spot.



(Photo via Michigan Lottery)

VIP MILLIONS

Two of the three $4 million jackpot winners are still waiting to be scratched off. For a $30 bet and odds of winning at 1 in 3.49, you could still get on one of nearly 1.5 million winnings tickets.

How to play:

BONUS $50, BONUS $100, BONUS $200, BONUS $300 & BONUS $600:

Get a "$50 Crown" symbol, win $50 instantly!

Get a "$100 Crown" symbol, win $100 instantly!

Get a "$200 Crown" symbol, win $200 instantly!

Get a "$300 Crown" symbol, win $300 instantly!

Get a "$600 Crown" symbol, win $600 instantly!

GAME 1:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the VIP NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "5X", win 5 TIMES that prize.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "20X", win 20 TIMES that prize.

Get a "WINALL", WIN ALL 20 PRIZES SHOWN!

GAME 2:

Get a "Bill" symbol in any spot, win that prize automatically.

Get a "Diamond" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.



WORLD CLASS MILLIONS

All three of the $4 million jackpot prizes are still hiding out there! For a $30 bet and odds of winning at 1 in 3.41, you could still get on one of nearly 1.5 million winnings tickets.

How to play:

Game 1:

Get 3 like amounts, win that amount.

Get 2 like amounts plus a "2X" symbol, win DOUBLE that amount.

Game 2:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WORLD CLASS NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win 2 TIMES the prize.

Get a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize.

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize.

Get a "50X" symbol, win 50 TIMES the prize.

Get a "100X" symbol, win 100 TIMES the prize.

Get a "100 BILL" symbol, win $100 instantly!



$6,000,000 JACKPOT

This is a $50 ticket. For the family member you REALLY LOVE! The $6,000,000 Jackpot has been claimed by one person but there are still two others. The odds of winning are 1 in 3.01.

How to Play:

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X", win DOUBLE that prize.

Get a "10X", win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "100X", win 100 TIMES that prize.

Get a "500X", win 500 TIMES that prize.

Jackpot Bonus:

Get a "STAR" symbol in any JACKPOT BONUS spot, win prize shown for that spot.



500X MONEY MAKER

Another $50 ticket. This one has all three of its $6,000,000 jackpots remaining. The odds of this one are slightly worse than the one above, at 1 in 3.43, but there are still most of it's 2 million+ tickets remaining.

How to Play:

FAST BONUS:

Reveal a "STAR" symbol in any FAST spot, win that prize amount.

Main Play Area:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown below that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win DOUBLE that prize.

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES that prize.

Get a "100X" symbol, win 100 TIMES that prize.

Get a "500X" symbol, win 500 TIMES that prize.

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to the WIN ALL NUMBER, WIN ALL 45 PRIZES shown.

