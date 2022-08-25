Thief walks into Madison Heights Fire Department, steals pickup truck

article

Police are looking for a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck after someone stole it Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the thief walked into the fire headquarters at 31313 Brush through an unlocked door just after 1:30 p.m. They drove the truck out of the building and left in an unknown direction.

The stolen utility truck is described as a 2021 Chevrolet extended cab Silverado with fire department markings.

The upper half of the truck is black, and the lower half is red with a black stripe outlined in gold along the sides. The truck has a fire department logo on the doors and a light bar on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-585-2100.