Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures

A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced.

"They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales.

Colon has been in business for 18 years. She brings vehicles worth $15,000-$40,000 from Georgia to her lot on Livernois near I-94. She said she thinks the types of cars she has, such as Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300s and Yukons, draw attention and criminals.

She said she's doing all she can to stop these brazen thieves.

"I put Green Light, I put poles, I put gates, I put bars. I have 18 cameras all around. This time with 13 people, I can't deal with all of them at the same time," Colon said.

Wednesday's break-in is the third one in the last six months and the first since she installed the Project Green Light camera two months ago.

Colon said the thieves won't stop her, and she is going to continue to protect her business.

"They're not gonna put me down. I'm no closing. I'm gonna keep on. It's just gonna get me more motivated. I'm not going to close because of them. I'm gonna keep working, and I'm gonna keep doing me," she said.

If you know anything about crimes, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.