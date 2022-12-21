Thieves rob Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint in Detroit

Thieves robbed an Amazon driver at gunpoint as he delivered packages on Detroit's west side Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was parked near Pickford and Glastonbury when he was approached by two men wearing ski masks around 3:20 p.m. The driver told police one of the men was armed.

"I got a call from my mom, and she is like, ‘They are robbing the Amazon guy,' and I was literally right around the corner, so I shot home and we seen the packages and everything laying in the street. We went looking for the Amazon driver because we didn't see him, because we were concerned about his well-being," neighbor Tabitha Roundtree said. "It’s sad that people actually do this. And I don’t think they understand the trauma that they cause the people that they rob."

The victim told police that the men threatened him before one of the suspects started loading packages into an SUV. It isn't clear how many packages were taken.

No one was hurt.

After this crime, some are wondering who may be impacted by these package thefts.

"Now you have to go through the hassle of getting the gifts back. Putting in a report. It's unfair because it could have been medicine, too. Amazon delivers a lot of things other than packages," Roundtree said.

With Christmas right around the corner, the theft could leave some kids without gifts to open.

"It’s sad because some other kid is not going to have Christmas because of someone else, and it’s so messed up," neighbor Jessica Lollie said. "She’s like, ‘Santa Claus will get them something.’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, the Grinch just stole Christmas.’"