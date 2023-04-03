Thieves smash windows to steal purses from 2 vehicles at Ann Arbor LA Fitness

article

Ann Arbor police issued a warning to stop leaving belongings visible in your vehicle after recent thefts from vehicles at gyms.

Between 4 and 5 p.m. Friday, thieves smashed windows on two vehicles at LA Fitness at 155 N. Maple and stole purses.

Police said it's the second time a gym parking lot has been targeted in the past two weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.