Thieves wanted for stealing cases of beer from Detroit Rite Aid

Detroit police are looking for two suspects who stole beer from a Rite Aid on Monday.

Police said the duo took several cases of beer from the store in the 13000 block of Livernois around 8:25 p.m.

Surveillance video showed one of the men walking out with several cases of Michelob Ultra, while the other man had three cases of Modelo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.