Skeletons are Alive, Harvest Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

The first weekend of October is all about fall fun.

Here's what's going on:

Skeletons are Alive Launch Party

Friday, Oct, 4 from 6-9 p.m.

Downtown Northville

The skeletons are back and ready to party. Celebrate with live entertainment, food trucks, and more.

Entry is free.

Spooky's Fright Night Haunted House

Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6-9 p.m.

LevelUp Training in Monroe

This all-ages haunt opens for the season this weekend.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. The opening weekend also includes a photo booth for an additional $10.

The haunt will be open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 19.

Featured article

Pumpkinfest

Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MSU Tailgate Farm in Novi

Take a hayride to pick out your pumpkin, meet farm animals, learn, and more at Pumpkinfest.

Tickets are $15. Get tickets.

Michigan Craft Beer Stroll

Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

Take a stroll through downtown Royal Oak as you sample beers and food from different bars and restaurants.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 day of. Get tickets.

Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally

Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6

Dequindre Cut in Detroit

More than 50+ food trucks will be at this fall family fun event.

In addition to the food, enjoy live entertainment, crafts, inflatables, and more.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate. Seniors 65 and older, children younger than 3, and active and retired military members are free.

Get tickets here.