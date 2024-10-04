Skeletons are Alive, Harvest Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
The first weekend of October is all about fall fun.
Here's what's going on:
Skeletons are Alive Launch Party
- Friday, Oct, 4 from 6-9 p.m.
- Downtown Northville
The skeletons are back and ready to party. Celebrate with live entertainment, food trucks, and more.
Entry is free.
Spooky's Fright Night Haunted House
- Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6-9 p.m.
- LevelUp Training in Monroe
This all-ages haunt opens for the season this weekend.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. The opening weekend also includes a photo booth for an additional $10.
The haunt will be open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 19.
Featured
Pumpkinfest
- Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- MSU Tailgate Farm in Novi
Take a hayride to pick out your pumpkin, meet farm animals, learn, and more at Pumpkinfest.
Tickets are $15. Get tickets.
Michigan Craft Beer Stroll
- Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
Take a stroll through downtown Royal Oak as you sample beers and food from different bars and restaurants.
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 day of. Get tickets.
Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally
- Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6
- Dequindre Cut in Detroit
More than 50+ food trucks will be at this fall family fun event.
In addition to the food, enjoy live entertainment, crafts, inflatables, and more.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate. Seniors 65 and older, children younger than 3, and active and retired military members are free.