Skeletons are Alive, Harvest Fest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  October 4, 2024 1:43pm EDT
The first weekend of October is all about fall fun.

Here's what's going on:

Skeletons are Alive Launch Party

  • Friday, Oct, 4 from 6-9 p.m.
  • Downtown Northville

The skeletons are back and ready to party. Celebrate with live entertainment, food trucks, and more.

Entry is free.

Spooky's Fright Night Haunted House

  • Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6-9 p.m.
  • LevelUp Training in Monroe

This all-ages haunt opens for the season this weekend. 

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. The opening weekend also includes a photo booth for an additional $10.

The haunt will be open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 19.



Pumpkinfest 

  • Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • MSU Tailgate Farm in Novi

Take a hayride to pick out your pumpkin, meet farm animals, learn, and more at Pumpkinfest.

Tickets are $15. Get tickets. 

Michigan Craft Beer Stroll

  • Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m.
  • Downtown Royal Oak

Take a stroll through downtown Royal Oak as you sample beers and food from different bars and restaurants. 

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 day of. Get tickets.

Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally

  • Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6
  • Dequindre Cut in Detroit

More than 50+ food trucks will be at this fall family fun event. 

In addition to the food, enjoy live entertainment, crafts, inflatables, and more.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate. Seniors 65 and older, children younger than 3, and active and retired military members are free.

Get tickets here.

Detroit Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally returns to the Dequindre Cut October 5 & 6

Marc Pasco, Director of Communications, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, and Chef Erik Galindo, from Galindo’s Food Truck and Restaurant, dropped by the Fox 2 kitchen to share the details about the upcoming Festival. Chef Galindo made Senor Chorizo.

