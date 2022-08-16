Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

It's Dream Cruise weekend!

Cars not your thing? There's plenty going on around Metro Detroit this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Woodward Dream Cruise

Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20

Woodward Avenue in Oakland County

Hot rods will fill Woodward this weekend. Before the cruise Saturday, cities along the route will be hosting events Friday, as well as activities on cruise day.

Check the event schedule here.

St. Rafka Church Summer Festival

Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21

St. Rafka in Livonia

Livonia's St. Rafka's church festival is back after two years.

The event includes bingo on Friday evening, an escape room on Saturday evening,

Middle-eastern food, taco truck, dancing, a bar, a hookah lounge, raffles, gift shop, giant inflatables, carnival games, face painting, henna tattoos, and live music.

Admission is free.

Learn more.

Dog Days of Summer Family Fun Day

Friday, Aug. 19 from 12-4 p.m.

Heritage Park in Taylor

At the Sheridan open air building the park, enjoy free activities, including bounce houses, crafts, and a kids concert.

There will also be food trucks and the Taylor Made Market.

Dog Days of Summer

Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1-4 p.m.

DNR Outdoor Adventure Center at 1801 Atwater in Detroit

Bring your four-legged friend out for this event that's for the dogs!

There will be pools, games, agility runs, Frisbee toss, hikes, photo ops, and water games.

Dogs must be licensed and up-to-date on vaccinations. Leashes are required.

Night Markets at Beacon Park

Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6-11 p.m.

Beacon Park in Detroit

Browse local vendors while enjoying live music and food from Lumen Detroit and food trucks.

Night Markets are held every Saturday evening, and entry is free,

Learn more.