Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
It's Dream Cruise weekend!
Cars not your thing? There's plenty going on around Metro Detroit this weekend.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Woodward Dream Cruise
- Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20
- Woodward Avenue in Oakland County
Hot rods will fill Woodward this weekend. Before the cruise Saturday, cities along the route will be hosting events Friday, as well as activities on cruise day.
Check the event schedule here.
St. Rafka Church Summer Festival
- Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21
- St. Rafka in Livonia
Livonia's St. Rafka's church festival is back after two years.
The event includes bingo on Friday evening, an escape room on Saturday evening,
Middle-eastern food, taco truck, dancing, a bar, a hookah lounge, raffles, gift shop, giant inflatables, carnival games, face painting, henna tattoos, and live music.
Admission is free.
Dog Days of Summer Family Fun Day
- Friday, Aug. 19 from 12-4 p.m.
- Heritage Park in Taylor
At the Sheridan open air building the park, enjoy free activities, including bounce houses, crafts, and a kids concert.
There will also be food trucks and the Taylor Made Market.
Dog Days of Summer
- Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1-4 p.m.
- DNR Outdoor Adventure Center at 1801 Atwater in Detroit
Bring your four-legged friend out for this event that's for the dogs!
There will be pools, games, agility runs, Frisbee toss, hikes, photo ops, and water games.
Dogs must be licensed and up-to-date on vaccinations. Leashes are required.
Night Markets at Beacon Park
- Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6-11 p.m.
- Beacon Park in Detroit
Browse local vendors while enjoying live music and food from Lumen Detroit and food trucks.
Night Markets are held every Saturday evening, and entry is free,