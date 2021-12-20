Things to do this Christmas weekend in Metro Detroit

It's almost Christmas! Celebrate the holiday weekend with events across Metro Detroit, including a showing of "Elf" at the drive-in on Christmas.

Looking for more holiday events? Check out our guide here.

Downtown Detroit Markets

Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 26 from noon to 5 p.m.

Cadillac Square

Shop from local vendors and enjoy treats from the Cadillac Lodge.

The markets and lodge will be open through Dec. 31. The hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The markets are closed on Christmas

See a list of participating businesses here.

Wayne County Lightfest

Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 from 6-10 p.m.

Hines Park in Westland

Drive through a light show featuring more than 100,000 lights and nearly 50 animated displays.

The lightfest starts at the Merriman Road Hines Park entrance between Ann Arbor Trail and Warren Avenue in Westland.

The Lightfest is open from Wednesday-Sunday though Dec. 31. It is closed on Christmas.

It cost $5 per car, $20 per commercial van, RV, or limo, $25 for a mini bus with 20 passengers, and $50 for a bus with 40 or more passengers. Cash is the only payment accepted.

Find more details here.

Elf at Monroe Street Drive-In

Dec. 25 at 7 p.m.

Monroe Street Drive-In in Detroit

"Elf" will be shown on Christmas at Detroit's Monroe Street Drive-In.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle. Walk-ins are free, and there are seating pods available on a first come, first served basis.

Buy tickets here.

Wild Lights

Dec. 26

Detroit Zoo

Lights will take over the Detroit Zoo again. Stroll the zoo and see millions of lights.

The lights will be on display through Jan. 9, 2022. The zoo is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Tickets start at $17 and parking is $8. Get tickets here.

Free Holiday Sundays at the Detroit Historical Museum

Dec. 26 from 1-5 p.m.

Detroit Historical Museum

Experience the Hudson's Holidays exhibition for free at the Detroit Historical Museum.

There will be self-guided tours, holiday music, refreshments, and more.

Register here.