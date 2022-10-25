Things to do this Halloween weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Celebrate Halloween all weekend long!

VIEW: Haunted house guide

Halloween Stroll

Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village.

Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2 and military members are free.

Can't make it this weekend? It's held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October.

Hallow-Palooza

Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

Heritage Park in Taylor

Stroll Heritage Park as you trick or treat. The event includes a DJ, a professional pumpkin carver, and donuts and cider for sale.

A movie will also be shown at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free for children who are Taylor residents and $5 for non-residents. Register here.

Buy tickets here.

Grand Circus Dog Park Howl-O-Ween Costume Party

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

Grand Circus Park Dog Park in Detroit

Dress up your pooch and head to Grand Circus Dog Park for your chance to win a gift card. Categories include Best Costume, Scariest Costume, Most Creative Costume, and Best Pet and Parent Combination.

There will be a DJ, treats, and more.

Learn more.

Fall at the Mall/The Witchypoo Revue

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oakland Mall in Troy

Celebrate Halloween at Oakland Mall with two events Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. check out pumpkin decorating in a special pumpkin patch, face painting for the kids, tasty grub from local food trucks, shopping with several area vendors, and free apple cider and donuts in the parking lot by Macy’s.

Then from 2-6 p.m. visit Center Court and sing and dance alongside Witchypoo and all her Halloween friends.

Costumes are encouraged.

Halloween Fun in Downtown Farmington

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Downtown Farmington

A day full of Halloween events is planned:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – The Haunted Farmer's Market

10 a.m. – Free showing of How To Train Your Dragon at Farmington Civic Theater

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Fresh Thyme Market’s Fall Feast Fest

Noon – Story time with Farmington Community Library at the Masonic Plaza

1-3 p.m. – Downtown Trick-or-treating at all participating locations

Learn more.

Corner Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

Arbor Brewing Co. in Ypsilanti

Dress in your best costume while enjoying Arbor Brewing beers and music from a DJ. Get there by 9 p.m. to enter the costume contest.

Learn more.

Boos, Barks & Brews

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Farmington Brewing Company

Check out this doggy costume contest while supporting Happy Paws Haven.

Ruff Life Photography will be doing photos for a donation, and Pawsitively Besties dog cookies will be for sale.

Learn more.