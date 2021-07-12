Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Ann Arbor Art Fair

Downtown Ann Arbor

Thursday, July 15 through Saturday, July 17

After initially being canceled, the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair is happening this weekend. The free event features art, street performances, food, and sidewalk shops.

Learn more about what's planned here.

Dancin' in the Streets

W. Fourth Street in Rochester

Friday, July 16 from 6-10 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food, and dancing in Downtown Rochester.

Farmington Fido Fest

Riley Park in Farmington

Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dog lovers – see performances, buy your furry friend treats and wearables, and enjoy live music at Fido Fest.

See a full list of activities here.

Detroit Festival of Books

Shed 5 at Eastern Market

Sunday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Books, records, art, vintage board games, and more will be sold at the 4th annual Detroit Festival of Books in Eastern Market.

There will also be food, beer, and music from a DJ.

Entry is free.

Bumpers, Bikes & Bands

Old Village in Plymouth

Sunday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out cars, trucks, and motorcycles while enjoying live music and food in Downtown Plymouth.