Things to do this weekend in SE Michigan

Beacon Park in Detroit is celebrating its 5-year anniversary this weekend, while beer is flowing again at Riverside Park in Ypsi for Summer Beer Fest.

Whether you're visiting the parks or an art gallery, here's what's going on this weekend in Southeast Michigan.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Ann Arbor Art Fair

Ann Arbor

Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 23

Check out all three art fairs – the Street Art Fair, the State Street Art Fair, and the Summer Art Fair, this weekend.

Nearly 1,000 artists will showcase their work across 30 blocks of the city.

Find out more here.

Summer Beer Festival

Riverside Park in Ypsilanti

Friday, July 22 from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 from 1-6 p.m.

The Michigan Brewers Guild's Summer Beer Festival returns this week after the pandemic forced its cancelation twice.

Tickets, which are $50 Friday and $55 Saturday, include tokens for 15 3-ounce beer samples. Additional tokens will be available for 50 cents each.

There will also be live music, and food will be available to buy.

Check out which breweries will be there and get tickets.

Beacon Park Anniversary Celebration

Beacon Park in Detroit

Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24

From July 22-24, Beacon Park will celebrate its five-year anniversary with free activities.

See the full schedule here.

Pontiac Arts Crawl

Downtown Pontiac

Friday, July 22 from 3-10 p.m.

Enjoy art, music, food, and more during this event showcasing talent in Pontiac.

From a live mural demonstration to the chance to create your art to health and fitness activities, you're sure to find something that interests you.

See what to expect here.

Detroit Shipping Co. Anniversary Bash

Detroit Shipping Co.

Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Detroit Shipping Co. is turning four. In celebration, the business featuring a variety of eateries will have live music and drink specials all day Saturday.

It's an 80s and 90s themed event, so dress accordingly – DCS recommends acid washed jeans and handlebar mustaches.

See the specials here.

Grand Blvd. Art Stroll

CHROMA, Blackbird Gallery, and Irwin House Gallery in Detroit

Saturday, July 23 from noon to 10 p.m.

Three galleries have teamed up for the first ever Grand Blvd. Art Stroll.

The free day of art, music, and more starts at Blackbird Gallery at noon. Blackbird will be open until 9 p.m., while CHROMA will be open from 12:30-6 p.m., and Irwin House Gallery will be open from 6-10 p.m.

See the work of dozens of artists while you explore these galleries on Grand Boulevard.

Register and learn more here.