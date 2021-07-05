Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Whether you like concerts, art, or carnivals, there's plenty to do in Metro Detroit this weekend!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Wyandotte Street Art Fair

Downtown Wyandotte

Wednesday, July 7 through Saturday, July 10

The 60th annual art fair will feature 200 fine artists, 25 restaurants, and local merchants.

For more information about the fair, call 734-324-4502 or email events@wyah.com.

Taylor Summer Festival

Heritage Park in Taylor

Thursday, July 8 through Saturday, July 10

This year's festival includes a carnival and performances from country and rock artists.

Autograph and Sponge will perform Friday night, while Chris Bandi and LOCASH will play Saturday night. There will also be a fireworks show Saturday.

Get carnival wristbands here.

Plymouth Art In The Park

Downtown Plymouth

Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11

The 41st Plymouth Art In The Park festival will feature more than 400 artists from around the country.

Piquette Summer Art Fair

Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit

Sunday, July 11 from 3-8 p.m.

Making a donation to the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant will get you into the Summer Art Fair.

In addition to art, there will be mini-tours and a silent auction.

Get a ticket here.

Summer Concert Series – Kat Orlando

Lake St Clair Metropark in Harrison Township

Sunday, July 11 from 6:30-9 p.m.

Every Sunday until the first week of September, catch a free concert at Lake St. Clair Metropark. July 11 features rock and soul music by Kat Orlando.

Call 586-463-4581 with questions.