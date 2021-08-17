Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Music Under The Stars

Ford Field Park in Dearborn

Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy a variety of music from the '80s, '90s, and today's pop hits performed by Atomic Radio. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket.

If there is inclement weather, call 313-943-2354 or visit www.dearborntheater.com three hours prior to showtime to find out if the event has been moved.

Astronomicon

Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel

Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22

Twiztid's pop-culture convention revolves around comics, toys, horror, wrestling, and film, and will include a number of special guests.

Learn more here.

Woodward Dream Cruise

Woodward Avenue in Oakland County

Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out cars and enjoy a day full of events at the Woodward Dream cruise.

See a full guide to the event here.

Behind the Scenes of the Yankee Air Museum

Yankee Air Museum in Van Buren Township

Saturday, Aug. 21

Go behind the scenes at the aviation museum with a tour of the museum, workshops, and an inside look into the Textile and Equipment Collections Rooms.

Tickets are $15. Get them here.

Beacon Park Family Fun Days

Beacon Park in Detroit

Sunday, Aug. 22 from 1-5 p.m.

The Mosaic Youth Theater will have performances for children and there will be crafts. Each Sunday through the end of August, there is a different themed event for children and their families at the Downtown Detroit park.