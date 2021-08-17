Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2 - Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Music Under The Stars
- Ford Field Park in Dearborn
- Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
Enjoy a variety of music from the '80s, '90s, and today's pop hits performed by Atomic Radio. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket.
If there is inclement weather, call 313-943-2354 or visit www.dearborntheater.com three hours prior to showtime to find out if the event has been moved.
Astronomicon
- Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel
- Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22
Twiztid's pop-culture convention revolves around comics, toys, horror, wrestling, and film, and will include a number of special guests.
Woodward Dream Cruise
- Woodward Avenue in Oakland County
- Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Check out cars and enjoy a day full of events at the Woodward Dream cruise.
See a full guide to the event here.
Behind the Scenes of the Yankee Air Museum
- Yankee Air Museum in Van Buren Township
- Saturday, Aug. 21
Go behind the scenes at the aviation museum with a tour of the museum, workshops, and an inside look into the Textile and Equipment Collections Rooms.
Tickets are $15. Get them here.
Beacon Park Family Fun Days
- Beacon Park in Detroit
- Sunday, Aug. 22 from 1-5 p.m.
The Mosaic Youth Theater will have performances for children and there will be crafts. Each Sunday through the end of August, there is a different themed event for children and their families at the Downtown Detroit park.
