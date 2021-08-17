Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Expand / Collapse search

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
Music Under The Stars

  • Ford Field Park in Dearborn
  • Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy a variety of music from the '80s, '90s, and today's pop hits performed by Atomic Radio. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket.

If there is inclement weather, call 313-943-2354 or visit www.dearborntheater.com three hours prior to showtime to find out if the event has been moved.

Astronomicon

  • Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel
  • Friday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 22

Twiztid's pop-culture convention revolves around comics, toys, horror, wrestling, and film, and will include a number of special guests.

Learn more here.

Woodward Dream Cruise

  • Woodward Avenue in Oakland County
  • Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out cars and enjoy a day full of events at the Woodward Dream cruise.

See a full guide to the event here.

Behind the Scenes of the Yankee Air Museum

  • Yankee Air Museum in Van Buren Township
  • Saturday, Aug. 21

Go behind the scenes at the aviation museum with a tour of the museum, workshops, and an inside look into the Textile and Equipment Collections Rooms.

Tickets are $15. Get them here.

Beacon Park Family Fun Days

  • Beacon Park in Detroit
  • Sunday, Aug. 22 from 1-5 p.m.

The Mosaic Youth Theater will have performances for children and there will be crafts. Each Sunday through the end of August, there is a different themed event for children and their families at the Downtown Detroit park.