Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Food, live entertainment, a doggy celebration, and more – check out what's going on this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Charivari Detroit Music Festival

Thursday. Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 14

Historic Fort Wayne in Detroit

This techno fest includes food trucks, cocktail bars, vendors, a beer garden, and of course, music.

Day passes start at $40, with weekend and VIP options available. Get tickets here.

Pierogi Festival

Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14

Mother of Divine Mercy at 4440 Russell in Detroit

Pierogi and other Polish cuisine will be served up during this annual fest.

There will also be music, a release shop, a bake sale, a beer tent, and more.

Find out more here.

Marygrove Conservancy Summer Block Party

Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 3 p.m.

Marygrove campus in Detroit

Live music is scheduled, as well as free food for the first 500 guests, community resources, laptop giveaways from Human IT, a performance from the Detroit Youth Choir, the Michigan Humane Society’s pop-up vaccination clinic, and more activities.

This event is free.

Dog Days of Summer

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m.

DNR Outdoor Adventure Center at 1801 Atwater in Detroit

Bring your four-legged friend out for this event that's for the dogs!

There will be pools, games, agility runs, Frisbee toss, hikes, photo ops, and water games.

Dogs must be licensed and up-to-date on vaccinations. Leashes are required.

Bikes, Badges, and Wings

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Allen Park City Hall

Enjoy free Detroit Wing Co. wings while supporting the Allen Park Police Department's Honor Guard.

In addition to a motorcycle ride that goes around Downriver, the CIty Hall and PD parking lot will have the food, drunk googles you can try on, SWAT vehicles to see, and more.